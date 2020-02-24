x

Precious Hernandez Brings State Title Back To Donna

2 hours 1 minute 43 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 February 24, 2020 9:49 PM February 24, 2020 in Sports

DONNA - The road to state wasn't easy for Precious Hernandez, but the trip was well worth it.

The Donna High School senior won a gold medal Saturday at the state meet in Cypress.

It's the Valley's first state wrestling title since 2016.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the new champ Monday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days