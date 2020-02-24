Precious Hernandez Brings State Title Back To Donna
DONNA - The road to state wasn't easy for Precious Hernandez, but the trip was well worth it.
The Donna High School senior won a gold medal Saturday at the state meet in Cypress.
It's the Valley's first state wrestling title since 2016.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the new champ Monday.
