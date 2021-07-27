x

'Pretty good recovery’: Port Mansfield one year after Hurricane Hanna

By: Rudy Mireles

One year after Hurricane Hanna made landfall near the Willacy County community, Port Mansfield Officials say you can’t tell a storm ever rolled through.

Channel 5’s Rudy Mireles was there when Hanna made landfall and tracked the aftermath.

Port Director Ron Mills said while the area experienced heavy rain and minor flooding, nothing got into anybody’s houses, adding the community has made “pretty much a full complete recovery.”

Now, as state and local officials work to make recovery efforts easier for the next time a big storm comes around, residents are taking advance of clear skies to improve their homes.

