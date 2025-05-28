Primera public works director fatally shot neighbor's cat, record say

City of Primera Public Works Director Luis Alberto Perez is accused of killing his neighbor's cat with a shotgun, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Perez was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and deadly conduct on May 25. He is currently out on a $30,000 bond.

According to the complaint, a Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the 13600 block of Callaway Drive in La Feria.

The deputy made contact with a neighbor who said at around 12:30 a.m., Perez shot his pet cat, according to the complaint.

The neighbor provided video that showed Perez exiting his home and point a 12-gauge Benelli shotgun in the direction of an occupied house at around midnight and discharge the firearm, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Perez "knowingly and intently" fired his shotgun in the direction of the home and placed the inhabitants in danger of serious bodily injury.

The neighbor said he confronted Perez at his home and Perez admitted to shooting the cat, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the deputy spoke with Perez, who said that he was barbecuing in his backyard when two cats entered his trash can.

Perez said he walked into his home, retrieved his shotgun and fired the weapon as the cats were running away, according to the complaint.

The city of Primera released a statement saying that they’re reviewing the matter internally, and no public comment will be made regarding "personnel issues or unverified claims."