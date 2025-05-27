Primera public works director charged with animal cruelty

The public works director for the city of Primera was charged with animal cruelty and deadly conduct after a neighbor reported that a pet had been shot, Channel 5 News has learned.

Luis Alberto Perez was arrested by deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office after an individual on Callaway Drive outside Primera city limits reported the shooting, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.

Bond for Perez was set at $30,000.

The city website identifies Perez as the public works director. Channel 5 News verified his identity after reviewing footage from a December 2024 story where Perez was interviewed.

Perez is out on bond, Treviño added.

The city of Primera released a statement saying that they’re reviewing the matter internally, and no public comment will be made regarding “personnel issues or unverified claims.”