Private plane veers off runway at Brownsville airport, causes flight delays, cancellations
A private plane veered off the runway at the Brownsville South Padre International Airport, causing flights to be delayed or cancelled, according to Airport Director Angel Ramos.
Ramos said the plane experienced a "mechanical issue" at around 5 p.m. Monday. After veering off the runway, it became stuck in a grassy area. It could take about an hour for crews to remove the plane.
No injuries were reported.
