Progreso ISD holds school board meeting following disqualification from soccer playoffs

A timeline of events that led to the UIL kicking the Progreso ISD boys soccer team from the state playoffs was provided to the community on Tuesday during a district school board meeting.

As previously reported, Progreso ISD was forced to forfeit all their games following the Friday decision.

READ MORE: UIL disqualifies Progreso Red Ants Boys Soccer Team

The UIL ruled that a Progreso ISD Red Ants soccer player was ineligible to play for the season after he had transferred to a different school district earlier in the school year before coming back to Progreso.

According to an attorney for the school district, the UIL began receiving a slew of complaints about various Progreso ISD soccer players on March 18.

However, the team was cleared to play on April 2.

On Friday, April 4, the UIL notified the district of a new complaint at about 1 p.m., but did not call for a meeting until 4:36 p.m. that same day.

By that time, it was too late for the district to secure a temporary restraining order to stop the UIL from disqualifying the Progreso team because court offices close at 5 p.m.

The hearing happened at 6 p.m., and the disqualification came shortly before kickoff of Friday’s semifinals game.

The UIL posted a recording of the meeting, where a UIL officer is heard asking the player if he started his sophomore year in Progreso before moving to Palmview. The student answered that he had.

The championship game is currently set for Thursday. The Progreso Red Ants were set to face the Salados Eagles at the game.

Progreso ISD had been in the Final Four and had to beat Hidalgo ISD to get there. Hidalgo ISD previously said they are exploring legal options to be the team to face Salados at the championship game.

Watch the video above for the full story.