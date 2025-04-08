Hidalgo ISD exploring legal options following Progreso ISD's disqualification from soccer playoffs

The Hidalgo Independent School District is now officially on record saying they are exploring legal options regarding the state soccer playoffs.

This comes three day after the UIL disqualified Progreso Independent School District and forced the team to forfeit all their games.

Progreso ISD had been in the Final Four and had to beat Hidalgo ISD to get there.

On Friday, a UIL hearing officer decided Progreso ISD's opponent in the semifinal game should advance to the state championship game, but Hidalgo ISD isn't so sure.

"Hidalgo ISD is currently exploring legal options," Hidalgo ISD Chief Public Relations Officer Jennifer Garza said. "As a district, we strongly believe our students deserve a fair and equal opportunity to finish competing in the playoffs and possibly advancing to the state tournament."

A Hidalgo ISD spokesperson says their soccer coach has said his team is ready to get on a bus and go play.

The championship game is currently set for Thursday, and Hidalgo ISD is not the only school district exploring legal options.

Progreso ISD has a special school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday night. The agenda for that meeting say board members and legal counsel will discuss the UIL's decision to disqualify their team and related legal implications.