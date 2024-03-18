Progreso mayor arrested Monday morning, according to city attorney

The Progreso mayor was arrested Monday morning, according to City Attorney Javier Villalobos.

Villalobos said Gerardo Alanis will continue to serve as mayor until he is proven guilty, but was not able to provide further details on the arrest.

Homeland Security Investigations did arrest a suspect but would not confirm if it was Alanis.

They said in a statement this is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation and "with assistance from DEA, FBI and other state and local partners who conducted an enforcement action this morning that resulted in one arrest".

Read HSI's full statement below.

"This is part of an OCDETF (Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force) investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from DEA, FBI and other state and local partners who conducted an enforcement action this morning that resulted in one arrest. This is part of an ongoing narcotic's investigation. No additional details are being released at this time, as the criminal investigation remains ongoing. To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423. All calls are kept confidential."