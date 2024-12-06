x

Promueven evento de concientización sobre trastornos alimenticios

2 hours 6 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2024 Dec 6, 2024 December 06, 2024 3:51 PM December 06, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Laura Flores, coach de Just Do It Health Life Coaching, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de la concientización de los trastornos alimenticios.

Número de contacto: 956-272-4013

Ubicación: 214 N 16th St Suite #121 McAllen, TX 78501

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.  

