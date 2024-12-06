Promueven evento de concientización sobre trastornos alimenticios
Laura Flores, coach de Just Do It Health Life Coaching, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de la concientización de los trastornos alimenticios.
Número de contacto: 956-272-4013
Ubicación: 214 N 16th St Suite #121 McAllen, TX 78501
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Mambo, the Mexican Milksnake
-
Winter Wonderland event kicks off in Pharr
-
CBP seizes sweetened condensed milk at Pharr International Bridge
-
Cameron County Public Health investigating tuberculosis contact at two nursing homes
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Innovative procedure targets phantom pains
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...