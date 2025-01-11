Protestor's rally outside Valley congressman's office in Brownsville

Protestors were spotted outside the Brownsville office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez on Friday.

Local immigration advocates say they're upset Gonzalez voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act that was passed by the House.

The bill was named after a Georgia college student who was killed in 2024 by a man who was in the country illegally.

The Senate still needs to vote, but if approved, the Laken Riley Act would require migrants charged with theft or burglary to be detained.

"By supporting this bill, you have failed to stand with us. Instead, you have chosen to align with a dangerous narrative that threatens the right and safety of so many people," LUPE Director of Organizing Joaquin Garcia said.

In a statement from Congressman Gonzalez, he said in part that Riley's death was preventable, and the bill would have kept her alive.