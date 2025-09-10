x

PSJA & Pioneer win five set battles on Tuesday night

2 hours 27 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 12:03 AM September 10, 2025 in Sports

Highlights from the PSJA vs. Harlingen and McAllen High vs. Pioneer volleyball matches.

