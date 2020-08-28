PSJA ISD is expecting a shortage in laptops for students

PSJA Independent School District will begin online classes on Sept. 8, but the laptops the district ordered for students won’t arrive until two weeks after.

Lenovo Representative JJ DePalma said the pandemic slowed down the manufacturing in the U.S. and in Asia.

“The capacity on supply was stressed and strained very early in the year,” DePalma said.

