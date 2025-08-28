PSJA ISD police officers implementing new school safety tools
Texas implemented several safety mandates at public schools after the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
Since then, school districts across the Rio Grande Valley announced several changes.
Channel 5 News met with the PSJA ISD Police Department to view the safety tools district police officers now have access to.
Among them are ballistic shields, laser weapons training, and a new facility designed to look like a school hallway with eight classrooms for training purposes.
The department’s 25 officers and 30 guardians will be training year-round.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville homeowners to pay monthly fee for recycling service
-
CycloBia Brownsville committee seeking input for future events
-
DHR Health providing a 'safe haven' for victims of violent crimes in...
-
PSJA ISD police officers implementing new school safety tools
-
Edinburg CISD expands early childhood education programs
Sports Video
-
Rio Hondo ISD gifted $250,000 weight room for student athletes
-
Valley football teams using newly-approved wearable play-calling technology
-
How UTRGV's football program is benefitting high school teams
-
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Brownsville Veterans Chargers
-
UTRGV Women's basketball will host Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena