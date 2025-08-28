PSJA ISD police officers implementing new school safety tools

Texas implemented several safety mandates at public schools after the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Since then, school districts across the Rio Grande Valley announced several changes.

Channel 5 News met with the PSJA ISD Police Department to view the safety tools district police officers now have access to.

Among them are ballistic shields, laser weapons training, and a new facility designed to look like a school hallway with eight classrooms for training purposes.

The department’s 25 officers and 30 guardians will be training year-round.