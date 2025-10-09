PSJA ISD Pre-K students holding clothing donation drive for children with cancer

Students at a PSJA ISD elementary school are learning about empathy, compassion and the power of giving, and it's all thanks to a campaign by their teacher.

For the third year in a row, Pre-K teacher Gloria Moreno is leading her students at John Doedyns Elementary to help children battling cancer.

As part of the campaign, her students are collecting mittens and beanies for children fighting cancer.

“I spoke to the principal and said, 'you know what? I’d like to collect these hats now that childhood cancer awareness month is about to begin,” Moreno said.

Moreno's idea was a personal calling. Her daughter was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2016.

“She had a very rare form of cancer,” Moreno said. “[It’s like] your world is falling apart."

Moreno’s daughter is now cancer free, and she said she’s thankful to have her daughter by her side.

Moreno is now giving back to the patients where her daughter was once treated at the Vannie Cook Children’s Clinic in McAllen.

“It's really sweet to see the children's faces light up whenever they receive a donation," Vannie Cook Children’s Clinic Philanthropy Director Victoria Guerra said.

For Moreno, the drive is more than a classroom project. It's a tradition rooted in healing, hope, and heart.

Moreno will personally deliver the items to the clinic on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 and plans to continue the drive every year.