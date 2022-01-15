PSJA North Pitcher Ariella Saenz Signs with TAMUCC

PHARR, TEXAS - Lethal PSJA North Pitcher Ariella Saenz is taking her softball career to the next level, signed a national letter of intent to play D1 softball with Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She spent her first two years as a PSJA Bear, earning the Newcomer of the Year award in her district as a freshman. She was also No. 4 in the nation in home runs her sophomore year, but also deadly on the mound as she pitched close to 90 strikeouts in 14 games. Watch above for more: