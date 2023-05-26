PSJA Sneaks Past Jaguars 5-4: Palmview Falls 4-2 to Rouse

6A Region IV Semifinal

PSJA 5, SA Johnson 4 (PSJA leads series 1-0)

The PSJA Bears are one win away from the 6A Region IV Final after getting past the Jaguars of San Antonio Johnson Thursday night at Veterans Field in Laredo. The Bears lead the best-of-three series 1-0.

The Bears put the first four runs on the board. In the first, a sacrifice bunt attempt with two runners on by Vinny Cano, resulted in the first run after the throw hit Cano in the back allowing Charlie Zamaripa to score.

Then the Bears went to the long ball with back-to-back homers in the third. The first, a two run blast by Andy Gamboa, and then on the next pitch Diego Gomez jacked one out to left for a solo homer to make it 4-0 Bears.

The Jaguars rallied to tied the game with a pair of runs in the third and fifth.

In the sixth Jai Arena single to center to score Austin Flores from second to take a 5-4 lead.

PSJA and Johnson will play at least one more game in Laredo on Friday. Game two of the series will begin at 2pm. If the Jaguars win to even the series, a decisive game three would follow.

5A Region IV Semifinal

Leander Rouse 4, Palmview 2 (Rouse leads series 1-0)

The comeback magic of the Palmview Lobos fell short in the series opener against Leander Rouse. The Lobos trailed 4-0 to the Raiders entering the sixth, but would add a pair of runs. The first came after Anakin Robles was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then a second run came in on a ground out by Renso Tamez.

The Lobos couldn't add to their total and fell to the Raiders 4-2 at Jourdanton High.

Game two, and if necessary game three, will be played Friday in Beeville. First pitch is scheduled for 4pm at Coastal Bend College.