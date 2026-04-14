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PSJA softball star Emma Escamilla strikes out 16 in shutout win over Weslaco

PSJA softball star Emma Escamilla strikes out 16 in shutout win over Weslaco
6 days 5 hours 18 minutes ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 10:48 PM April 07, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Baseball and softball highlights of PSJA vs. Weslaco. 

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