Public health task force meets to discuss COVID status in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg’s Public Health Task Force held its third meeting on Wednesday.

Health departments from different schools and organizations all over the Valley provided the board with an update on where each organization stands, but the common denominator was that COVID-19 numbers are declining and schools are reducing COVID-19 safety restrictions.

In regards to the B.A.2 variant, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez says it has been confirmed in the Valley and it’s been here for some time now.

Even though there’s been a drop in numbers in the county, Olivarez made it clear that the decline is not drastic and there is still reason to be concerned and cautious.

