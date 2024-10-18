x

Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
1 hour 28 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, October 18 2024 Oct 18, 2024 October 18, 2024 8:35 PM October 18, 2024 in News - Local

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days