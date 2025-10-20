Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
$4 million community center in the works in Elsa
-
Reflections of the San Juan Shrine Plane Crash: Our Lady of San...
-
DPS ride along to enforce school bus safety laws
-
Funeral services underway for daycare director killed in Donna shooting
-
Heart of the Valley: STHS doctor talks breast cancer warning signs