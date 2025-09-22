x

Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025
8 hours 17 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 2:26 PM September 22, 2025 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days