Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

2 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, October 30 2025 Oct 30, 2025 October 30, 2025 6:04 PM October 30, 2025 in News - Local

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

