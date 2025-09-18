Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Common-law wife of Donna murder suspect testifies that he was forced to...
-
Fourth suspect arrested following drug bust at Donna drive-thru
-
Records: Former Hidalgo County detention center employee worked with Weslaco murder suspect...
-
Elsa teen charged with sexual assault of a child
-
Valley health official monitoring cases of deadly fungus infection