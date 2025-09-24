Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
State grant to fund Palmview street improvement project
-
Pay raise expected for McAllen firefighters under new agreement
-
UTRGV students to receive hands-on experience with social workers at La Joya...
-
TSTC Harlingen addressing need for more plumbers with new program
-
Alamo man found guilty of killing Donna High School student
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial sweeps McAllen High; Edinburg wins district opener over PSJA
-
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
UTRGV men's basketball team is holding walk-on tryouts
-
UTRGV football practice report - September 23