PVAS hosting Loteria event in Edinburg to raise funds

The Palm Valley Animal Society is working hard to help find hundreds of cats and dogs loving homes.

PVAS Executive Director Suzette Cruz and Events Coordinator Alex Garcia speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on their upcoming event, Paws for a Cause Loteria. Participants will be able to play three cards with a $20 donation, and donating a bag of dog or cat food will get you an extra card.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, September 13 at the Boys and Girls Club in Edinburg, located at 702 Cullen Street. The event starts at 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase cards, click here.