PVAS in Edinburg pushing for adoptions, fosters amid shelter closure

The Palm Valley Animal Shelter in Edinburg is packed after receiving 56 dogs from Thursday's hoarding investigation.

Their Trenton location is set to close, and they need to find homes for those animals.

PVAS is hoping to get at least 500 dogs adopted or fostered by the end of the month. They currently have 741 dogs and cats.

PVAS announced earlier this year they would be closing the Trenton location. All of their operations will move to the Laurie P. Andrews Center.

The Trenton location space is limited. That's why PVAS is pushing for fosters and adoptions.

With Thursday's animal hoarding case, the shelter had to take in 56 more dogs, some of them were even pregnant.

PVAS says this is their fourth animal hoarding case of the year, and with it happening so close to moving out time, it's putting the shelter in a difficult spot.

"A lot of our animals are outside at the Andrews location. The animals are inside, they have AC and are protected from the weather, and we are planning a large expansion of that shelter to expand our kennels and make sure that they're all getting the treatment and service they need," PVAS Development Manager Jarod Muñoz said.

PVAS said they don't yet have an official closing date since they are looking to sell the Trenton facility. However, they do need to get all the animals out by the end of the month.

Adoption fees are waived and foster is also free. For more information, click here.

