Rapper, actor Common to speak during UTRGV's Distinguished Speaker Series

Credit: AP

Award-winning artist Common will be the next speaker in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Distinguished Speaker Series (DSS) on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“The Distinguished Speaker Series committee has been working with agencies on bringing a big name to UTRGV for the Spring semester," Director of Student Activities Cindy Mata-Vasquez said in a news release. "The opportunity presented itself to work with Common and everything aligned so that he could help us kickstart African American History Month (Feb. 1-March 1) on campus."

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Performing Arts Complex located on the UTRGV Edinburg Campus. The public is invited to attend, but priority seating will go to UTRGV students, faculty, and staff, officials said.

University officials say the use of face coverings in university buildings is strongly encouraged.

To RSVP for the in-person event, visit https://utrgv.campuslabs.com/engage/event/7737765.

To attend the event virtually, register at: https://alumlc.org/utrgv/13412.