Raymondville police searching for man wanted for attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child
Raymondville Police Department is searching for Andrew Jacob Salinas.
The 29-year-old man is wanted for two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441 or the Willacy County Crime Stoppers at 642-7463.
