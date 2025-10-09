Records: South Texas ISD employee arrested on child porn charge

Photo credit: MHN Online

A Weslaco resident and employee at South Texas ISD was caught downloading pornographic materials when he was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Roel Flores Jr. remains in federal custody following his arrest on a charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography, federal court records show.

Flores’ arrest was the result of an investigation into people using the software BitTorrent to share child sexual abuse material that began in November 2024, according to the complaint.

One IP address, later identified as Flores’, was used to share over 2,200 files that featured “sadomasochistic” activity, the complaint stated.

“The files made available for download included sexually explicit and or sexual penetration videos of toddlers and prepubescent children,” the complaint said.

A background check on Flores identified him as a Weslaco resident and an employee at South Texas ISD, the complaint added.

An arrest warrant was executed Wednesday at Flores’ home, where agents observed a laptop with 18 tabs open to download material that was described as "age difficult pornography", according to the complaint.

A search of Flores’ bedroom led to the discovery of several sex toys that were “life-like replicas of infant size vaginal and anal cavities,” the complaint said.

Flores made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 14, 2025. He will remain in federal custody pending the outcome of that hearing.

Channel 5 News reached out to South Texas ISD for comment on Flores’ arrest and employment status. Check back for updates.