Region One holds robotics scrimmage for high school students

More than 100 high school students competed in a robotics scrimmage on Oct. 17 that was hosted by Region One.

As part of the scrimmage, students were able to build robots and learn problem-solving skills.

Region One leaders said the activities also prepare students for the workforce.

“They can study engineering, computer science, or anything in STEM,” Region One engineering STEM specialist Arturo Leon said. “The goal of the robotics program is to expose them to STEM at an early age and give them the same opportunity in the rest of Texas.”

Five schools from the Rio Grande Valley participated in the scrimmage. Another scrimmage is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2025.