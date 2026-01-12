UTRGV to host free diabetic foot screenings in Brownsville
One in three people in the Rio Grande Valley is living with diabetes.
It can cause all kinds of health issues if left untreated, including foot problems.
The University of Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine student Demian Rodriguez spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about a free foot screening that will be held in Brownsville.
The screening is scheduled for Sunday, January 18 at the 77 Flea Market located at 5595 North Expressway 83 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call 956-546-5586.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg encouraging residents to recycle natural Christmas trees
-
San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
-
Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion
-
UTRGV to host free diabetic foot screenings in Brownsville
-
Photographer's Perspective: Looking back on 2025 as a photojournalist
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
-
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night