UTRGV to host free diabetic foot screenings in Brownsville

4 hours 17 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, January 12 2026 Jan 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 3:49 PM January 12, 2026 in News - Local

One in three people in the Rio Grande Valley is living with diabetes.

It can cause all kinds of health issues if left untreated, including foot problems.

The University of Rio Grande Valley School of Podiatric Medicine student Demian Rodriguez spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about a free foot screening that will be held in Brownsville.

The screening is scheduled for Sunday, January 18 at the 77 Flea Market located at 5595 North Expressway 83 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, call 956-546-5586.

