Region One partners with Valley school districts for new dropout recovery program

A new report shows around 25,000 people in Hidalgo County don't have a high school diploma.

Three Rio Grande Valley school districts are giving dropouts a second chance to earn their diploma.

Around 100 students are currently part of the dropout recovery program in Hidalgo County.

The number of Valley students who left school doubled after the pandemic. Region One says it went from nearly 1,300 students to more than 3,000.

Jacquelinne Aguilar dropped out two years ago at the age of 16. She says she was homesick and went back to her home country of El Salvador.

Now at 19, she's back in the classroom at Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District.

"Sometimes you don't feel good or, I don't know, but then I stopped coming and then, like, now I get the new opportunity to come back, and I really appreciate it and also, I'm really glad that I'm going to get my diploma," Aguilar said.

Aguilar's goal is to eventually become a doctor.

Officials say 25 percent of students who re-enroll will drop out again because of economic hardship.

School leaders with Edcouch-Elsa ISD say they work with students and offer flexible schedules.

Region One officials say their goal is to have a program like this one in all four Valley counties.