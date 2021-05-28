Rent relief available to Hidalgo County residents

Credit: Dennis Capati / MGN Online

Are you struggling with your rent or home payments?

The Hidalgo County Community Services Agency announced a financial program for residents who need help paying rent and mortgage payments.

Jaime Longoria, the agency's director, said there are millions of dollars in funds from the federal government ready to provide support to families.

"There are over $26 million for those families that were affected by COVID-19, loss of job, loss of salary, or illness," Longoria said.

Among the requirements to qualify, applicants must provide proof of income and residency and have a combined household income at or below 80% of the area's median income.

Help is also available for people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

"If residents are in an extreme case of losing their home," Longoria said. "Those residents will receive priority in the services we provide."

For more information and to apply, visit www.hidalgocsa.org or call 1-800-555-5555.