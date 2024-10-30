x

Renuncia el jefe de bomberos de Mission

October 30, 2024

El Jefe de Bomberos de Mission, Adrián García, ha renunciado a su cargo, según un portavoz de la ciudad.

El portavoz dijo que el último día de García será el 30 de noviembre y el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Mission celebrará una reunión especial el 4 de noviembre para nombrar a un jefe de bomberos interino.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva para más actualizaciones.

