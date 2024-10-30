Renuncia el jefe de bomberos de Mission
El Jefe de Bomberos de Mission, Adrián García, ha renunciado a su cargo, según un portavoz de la ciudad.
El portavoz dijo que el último día de García será el 30 de noviembre y el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Mission celebrará una reunión especial el 4 de noviembre para nombrar a un jefe de bomberos interino.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva para más actualizaciones.
More News
News Video
-
Mission fire chief resigning
-
Mercedes mother arrested after 2-month-old child suffers fractured elbow, rib
-
Texas General Land Office acquires Starr County ranch for border wall construction
-
UTRGV lecturer awarded the 2024 Regent's Outstanding Teaching Award
-
Consumer Reports: Riskier dressers are still for sale
Sports Video
-
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
-
Edinburg takes down Edinburg North to share district title
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1