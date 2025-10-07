Repairs underway for San Benito road damaged by March floods

Some relief could be on the way for some neighbors at Green Valley Farms.

Roads were damaged after the storms in March and the bumpy road could start to smooth out. The noticeable change is exciting for people who live on Cactus Lane.

"Finally we're getting the street working on because they were really bad," resident Maribel Ornelas said.

Ornelas has lived at Green Valley Farms for around a year. The area was flooded for more than a week.

Ornelas says once the roads dried out, it was almost undrivable.

"The roads were really bumpy. You have new cars, believe me it's not even worth it, with the streets, the way they were, so it was causing a lot of problems," Ornelas said.

Some relief is now headed their way.

Cameron County Engineer Carlos Sanchez said workers are putting some asphalt millings and smoothing out the roadway. Cactus Lane is one of multiple roads that will see these improvements.

Sanchez says they are working to make improvements to a total of five roads.

Benita Castillo has lived in the neighborhood for 37 years.

"Let's see if they do something because they're just scraping it," Castillo said.

Green Valley Farms is known for flooding and Sanchez says because of that, this improvement project is a part of their regular maintenance.

Sanchez said since the March floods, crews have been out multiple times for road maintenance. They choose which roads to prioritize depending on their conditions.

They also take into consideration calls from those driving down those roads daily.

Cameron County crews hope to finish all five roads in two to three weeks.

