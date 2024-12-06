x

Residentes de Pharr se preparan para el encendido del árbol navideño

Residentes de Pharr se preparan para el encendido del árbol navideño
5 hours 40 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2024 Dec 6, 2024 December 06, 2024 12:17 PM December 06, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Uno de los eventos de esta temporada navideña concentra la atención de la comunidad en Pharr.

Los residentes de la ciudad se preparan para el tradicional encendido navideño.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days