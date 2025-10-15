Residents in city of Hidalgo accepting donations for flood victims in Mexico

Residents in the city of Hidalgo are stepping up after dozens of people died in Mexico following a major flood last week.

According to The Associated Press, 66 people died and 75 people are missing in the city of Poza Rica, located in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

As a native of Poza Rica, Enriquez Rodriguez now resides in the city of Hidalgo, and said the devastating flood hit close to home.

“I am from Veracruz, just like them,” Rodriguez said. “So I said to myself, we can do something for them. What do we need to do? Organize our community."

Rodriguez and other residents in the city of Hidalgo are now volunteering to show their support in big ways.

They're now gathering supplies to send to Veracruz

“We have a list of people who bring us hygiene products — soap, toothpaste, sanitary towels, diapers, milk, and canned food,” Rodriguez said.

The donations are being packed into a 18-wheeler. Rodriguez said he hopes it will be filled to the top before heading to Veracruz

Donations being accepted include food cans, toilet paper, blankets and powdered milk for the children. They can be dropped off at the following locations:

- 1221 State Hwy. 336 Hidalgo, TX 78557

- 3765 Southmost Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78521