Restaurante de comida en McAllen realiza campaña de donación para el Condado Kerr

3 hours 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 11:32 AM July 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Maria Cruiz Cuisine se encuentra recolectando suministros para San Antonio Pets Alive para apoyar a los animales y familias afectados por las recientes inundaciones.

Las donaciones se pueden entregar en Maria Cruz Cuisine durante el horario de atención.

Las fechas para llevar las donaciones son este jueves 10 de julio y el martes 15 de julio. 

El último día para donar es el lunes 14 de julio.

Ubicación: 314 S 16th St McAllen, TX 78501. 

Número para informes: (956)800-4777

Para conocer más acerca de los servicios del restaurante, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

