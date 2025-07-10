Restaurante de comida en McAllen realiza campaña de donación para el Condado Kerr
Maria Cruiz Cuisine se encuentra recolectando suministros para San Antonio Pets Alive para apoyar a los animales y familias afectados por las recientes inundaciones.
Las donaciones se pueden entregar en Maria Cruz Cuisine durante el horario de atención.
Las fechas para llevar las donaciones son este jueves 10 de julio y el martes 15 de julio.
El último día para donar es el lunes 14 de julio.
Ubicación: 314 S 16th St McAllen, TX 78501.
Número para informes: (956)800-4777
Para conocer más acerca de los servicios del restaurante, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
