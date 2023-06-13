RGV FC draws late 3-3 against Miami FC

EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, June 10, 2023) – Rio Grande Valley FC (2-5-6) drew in dramatic fashion with Miami FC (2-5-7) at H-E-B Park as Wahab Ackwei scored a late stage equalizer in front of goal to even the match at 3-3.



Miami FC won a penalty inside the 2-minute mark as Mark Segberg was fouled by Erik Pimentel inside the box with a sliding tackle, earning a yellow on the play. Kyle Murphy converted the penalty to place Miami ahead, at just 3 minutes into the match, 0-1.



After a stalemate from both sides in the middle portion of the opening half, Rio Grande came to life with an individual goal from Wilmer Andres Cabrera; Cabrera dribbled freely outside the 18-yard box and created enough space to shoot a well-placed shot past Adrian Zendejas to equalize the match at 1-1 at the 39th minute of action.



Just minutes later, Frank Lopez received an open play cross from Taylor Davila in front of goal; the Cuban striker finessed a chip shot past the keeper and a defender who whiffed on the clearance try to make it 2-1 and reclaim the lead for RGV FC at the 43-minute mark. The goal marked Lopez’ first of the 2023 campaign. Wahab Ackwei was credited with an assist on the play.



Claudio Repetto stole one back to notch the match even at 2-2 at the 63-minute mark as he found a loose ball inside the box and sent a rifling shot past Carlos Merancio.



Ryan Tefler fought inside the box in a duel with Wahab Ackwei, and won using body strength to create enough space to take a shot and reclaim the lead for Miami FC, 2-3 as the match clock hit 78 minutes.



In the dying minutes of the match, Wahab Ackwei made up for his mistake by scoring the equalizer and sending the home crowd into a frenzy as the Toros claimed a single point at home, and avoided their fourth straight loss at H-E-B Park, 3-3.