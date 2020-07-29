RGV Food Bank holds first food distribution event since Hurricane Hanna

The RGV Food Bank on Wednesday is holding their first food distribution event since Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley.

As Valley residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane, the food bank expects a full house.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday – an ID and face mask will be required.

