RGV HIRES inclusive job fair set for Wednesday

An all-inclusive job fair is coming to Brownsville.

The RGV HIRES inclusive job fair seeks to give people with a disability a fighting chance in the workforce.

The organization held a similar job fair in Hidalgo County last year that attracted 250 people.

According to the Disability Chamber of Commerce, around 30 employers will be at the fair looking to hire and give equal opportunities to those in the disability community that are often left behind.

“Employers are a little bit nervous about saying ‘yes, I want to hire someone with a disability,’ but what they don't realize is that disabilities are a very broad category and they may already have people with disabilities in their company,” Disability Chamber of Commerce President Evelyn Cano said.

The inclusive job fair is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brownsville Events Center.