RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
The RGV Vipers have teamed up with Driscoll Children's Hospital and DHR Health to spread some holiday cheer.
This is the fifth year that the Vipers are delivering gifts for those in need.
"I think this is bigger than basketball," Vipers guard Nate Hinton. "This is bigger than anything we've ever done so being able to put a smile on the kids faces just warms my heart, warms all of our hearts."
