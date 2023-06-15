Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Edinburg subdivision project
Phase two of a $6.7 million subdivision project in Edinburg is underway.
The city held a Wednesday ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lull Subdivision Project to reconstruct the street and improve drainage within the subdivision.
The city will also make improvements to prevent future water lines from breaking, and to give the neighborhood a reliable water supply.
About four miles of the streets in the subdivision were paved, and sidewalks and speed bumps were also added.
