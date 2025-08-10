Ribbon cutting held for Guzman Head Start Academy in Donna

A ribbon cutting was held Friday for the Guzman Head Start Academy in Donna.

It's located on South Salinas Boulevard near St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The school will have 16 classrooms, that includes a sensory classroom, a computer lab and a library. It also has enough space for about 300 children.

Parents with babies as young as six-weeks can enroll their child.

"We'll also be providing services to Donna ISD students that are pregnant, and then once the baby becomes six weeks they'll be able to transition into this safe space and that way they can continue their academic journey," Head Start program Executive Director Irma Pena said.

Classes begin Monday and parents still have time to enroll their child.