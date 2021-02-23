Richard Thompson Retires As Sharyland AD, Adame & Lee Promoted

MISSION - After 41 years Athletic Director Richard Thompson is retiring from Sharyland ISD. With Thompson stepping aside, the district moved quickly to replace the athletic department's long time leader. Sharyland High School Head Coach and Athletic Coordinator Ron Adame was promoted to Athletic Director and Tom Lee of Sharyland Pioneer was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director.

With the promotions of both Adame and Lee to the district's front office, both campus high school football head coaching positions are now vacant.

Adame leaves coaching after nine seasons as the Rattler's head coach. Adame leaves coaching with a 74-28 record. Adame was previously with the district as an assistant coach under Fred Sanchez, Marcy De La Fuente and Pat Dowling.

Tom Lee, a Mission High alum, took over at Sharyland Pioneer in 2018. Lee leaves with a 26-7 record at Pioneer after a previous head coaching stop at Mission High. Pioneer made history in 2020 by advancing to the 5A Division II Regional Final and came within a few plays of making it to the state final four. Lee had been a longtime Sharyland assistant as well between his head coaching stops.