Rio Grande City business owner arrested on theft charges

A Rio Grande City business owner is in custody after stealing thousands of dollars from a total of 40 customers, according to a news release from the 229th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Noie Hesbrook III — owner of the monument maker Starr Monuments — was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft of elderly and theft.

An indictment states that Hesbrook robbed the victims from Jan. 2019 through Dec. 2023.

Of his victims, 23 of them were elderly people, the release added.

Hesbrook was booked into the Starr County jail, the release stated.