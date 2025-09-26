Rio Grande City Dairy Queen employee retires after 48 years

It's the end of an era for a Dairy Queen employee in Rio Grande City.

After 48 years of serving up smiles and soft serve ice cream, 74-year-old Josefina Bazan is hanging up her apron and hat.

Ice cream blizzards, burgers and chicken usually attracts crowds at a Dairy Queen in Rio Grande City, but on Thursday, crowds gathered for a sweeter reason.

Bazan has wrapped up her time working at Dairy Queen. She first started working at the restaurant on June 5, 1976.

"All the customers are the same and I treat everybody the same," Bazan said.

But her daily interactions with customers over the decades is something she says she'll hold onto for the rest of her life.

"There's a lot of stories from different people," Bazan said.

Especially her time with her co-workers.

"She's a hard worker, a good friend, or is a good friend, and I'm glad she got this recognition," Bazan's coworker Luis Rocha said. "She's a good person. We stayed in contact once in a while, and we talk when we see each other in the stores."

Rocha explains the one thing he'll remember Bazan for.

"She was a blizzard wizard...you know, when you dress up the blizzard," Rocha said.

Bazan's last day working at Dairy Queen was in June. She's now enjoying time hanging out with her grandchildren.

