Rio Grande City Grulla ISD employee under review for remarks on Charlie Kirk assassination

An employee with the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District is under review after making remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, district superintendent Guadalupe Garza said in a statement.

According to the statement, the district is following guidelines by the Texas Education Agency. The district is conducting its own review and will follow established rules, procedures and guidelines “in addressing any employee misconduct.”

The employee was not identified, and the release did not say what kind of remarks the employee allegedly made.

“Rio Grande City Grulla ISD remains committed to maintaining a respectful and professional learning environment for all students, staff and community members,” Garza said in the release.

On Monday, The Texas Tribune reported that the TEA received 180 complaints against teachers who have been accused of making inappropriate comments online regarding Kirk’s death.

On Wednesday, Channel 5 News reached out to the TEA and was told the agency has now received 281 complaints.

“While all educators are held to a high standard of professionalism, there is a difference between comments made in poor taste and those that call for and incite further violence - the latter of which is clearly unacceptable,” TEA commissioner Mike Morath said in a letter to school superintendents dated Sept. 12. “TEA’s Educator Investigations Division has already begun its review, and I will be recommending to the State Board for Educator Certification that such individuals have their certification suspended and be rendered ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.”

