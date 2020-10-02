Rio Grande City police are searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The Rio Grande City Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl and is asking for the public's help.
Berrleny Gonzalez, 16, of Rio Grande City was last seen by her family at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The only details that have been released is that she has a small scar on the right side of her face.
Call Rio Grande City Police at (956)-487-8892 if you have seen her.
Watch the video for the full story.
