Rio Grande City police chief suspended without pay

Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo. Courtesy photo

Rio Grande City’s police chief was suspended without pay Wednesday, city Mayor Gilberto Falcon confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo’s suspension is in effect as the city investigates reports of “negligent mismanagement” of the public utilities department while Castillo was serving as deputy city manager, Falcon said.

Assistant city police chief Jose Solis was appointed to serve as interim police chief.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.